PDP may not field candidates against NC in Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: In a significant development, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said that the People’s Democratic Party may not field candidates against his party in the Kashmir Valley and that both parties are integral part of INDIA alliance.Speaking to reporters, Abdullah said that PDP president Mehbooba Mufti hasn’t shown any intention to field candidates against the NC.Abdullah referred to a recent rally of the INDIA bloc in Delhi, where Mehbooba Mufti shared stage with NC president Dr Farooq Abdullah and reiterated PDP’s commitment to the alliance. He also urged the media not to foster discord between the two parties. Abdullah criticised the emergence of new alliance in Kashmir, alleging these parties are working at the behest of the BJP and will contest polls as its proxies in Jammu and Kashmir. On Article 370, Abdullah reiterated his stance, stating it was a grave mistake that deprived the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their rights. He also condemned the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and that he has been a victim of BJP’s flawed policies
