Preference for local youth in all recruitment my priority: Ch Lal Singh

JAMMU: Ch Lal Singh, two-times former MP, and three-times ex-Cabinet Minister and Congress candidate for Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency on Sunday said that BJP which ruled the nation for ten years and indulged only in vote bank politics, exploitation of masses and communal policies.

He addressed a series of roadside meetings and public rallies enrooted from Rajbagh, Mirpur, Mangatian, Chann Rorian, Bann, Seswan, Chandwan, Chann Datyal, Chadwal, Dayala Chack, Talli, Jasrota Palace, Patyari, Mela, Hiranagar Morh, Hiranagar City, Gura Mundiyan, Kootah and culminated in Chhan Khatrian.

While addressing a huge gathering at Hiranagar City, Ch Lal Singh said, the BJP divided people on the name of religion and caste as it fitted their policy of vote bank. He said that the present MP discusses Amethi in Kathua and Udampur and forgets that he has given toll plazas to the people of J&K.

“Mutations of lands of the poor people of the constituency have been cancelled and now the poor people cannot plough the land which they have been doing since independence. During the time of elections the present MP starts demanding the district status for the people of Basholi,” he said.

“When BJP has taken away 370 and reorganized the state, what the present MP was doing during this period? Can’t he grant the district status to Basholi?” he said. Ch Lal Singh said the Congress is the party of the poor while the BJP exists to serve only the big businessmen.

He said the BJP government has sold the public assets and all the resources of Jammu and Kashmir to big corporations and their friends. He further lambasted that if this “dictatorial” form of the government has done so much of the developments then why are they running away from the assembly elections for the last 10 years?

Lal Singh reiterated that if voted to power, the present administrative apparatus which has been in deep slumber for the last 10 years will not merely wake up but will reach the people’s doorstep to address their grievances. “The local employees which have been totally neglected and sidelined by the present regime will be given due respect and honour,” he said. He also assured the youth present in the gathering that all the companies which are working in this region would have to recruit the local youth on priority.

Meanwhile, Ms Kanta Andotra Ex MLA intensified the campaign in favour of Ch. Lal Singh addressed a series of meetings at various places in the Hiranagar which included Korepunnu, Dollia Jattan, Chak Sotra, Chak Shama, Mukandpur, Salapur, Hariachak, Sultan Pur, and Chak Mansa.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print