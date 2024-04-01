BJP holds Shakti Kendra, booth-level workers’ meeting in Pampore

PAMPORE: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organized a significant gathering for Shakti Kendra and booth-level workers in the Saffron Town Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

The meeting, presided over by BJP President for Pulwama, Mohammad Lateef Bhat, and BJP Vice President for Pulwama, Mohammad Asif Ganaie, aimed to fortify the party’s grassroots presence ahead of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The focus of the meeting was to strengthen the booth level in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Leaders stressed the importance of active participation from workers in the elections and urged them to play a significant role.

Speaking to Kashmir Reader, Mohammad Asif Ganaie said, “Today we held a meeting at the Pampore Constituency office where workers, booth presidents, and Shakti Kendra attended. During the meeting, we discussed the upcoming elections and instructed the workers to go to their respective areas and make people aware to vote for the lotus symbol, which is our party’s candidate, to ensure success.”

Mohammad Lateef Bhat revealed, “We have 117 booths in the Pampore Constituency, and today we have called upon the booth presidents and Shakti Kendra representatives here.” He added, “In this constituency, our president and vice president Mohammed Asif Ganaie have been instructed to hold meetings in four constituencies with booth presidents and Shakti Kendra representatives. We will start with Pampore Constituency because this is our own constituency.”

He added, “This meeting has been called because the election announcement has been made, with voting scheduled for May 13th. Today, booth presidents and Shakti Kendra representatives are being instructed on how to strengthen the party and perform their respective duties at their booths during the upcoming elections. We have shut down the shops of those other political parties that have been looting for the past 70 years, and we will continue to do so in the future.”

