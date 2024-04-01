BILAL HABIBForest Range Pampore bids farewell to distinguished officers, officials

PAMPORE: Sunday marked a poignant moment as the Forest Range Pampore gathers to bid adieu to esteemed members of its team, whose dedication and contributions have left an indelible mark on the landscape of forestry management.
Among those honoured are Range Officer SC Range Pampore, Mian Ishfaq Hussain, Block Forest Officer Pampore, Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, and dedicated Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) members Tariq Ahmad Mir and Gulzar Ahmad Lone.
Addressing the gathering, Divisional Forest Officer Awantipora, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, eloquently recounted the invaluable services rendered by the retiring officers and officials. He extolled their unwavering dedication to the cause of forest conservation, adept management of public relations, and remarkable acumen in decision-making, particularly amidst challenging circumstances.
The retiring Range Officer, Mian Ishfaq Hussain, took the opportunity to share insights gleaned from his illustrious 35-year career in the forest department. He candidly recounted the trials and triumphs he encountered, offering valuable lessons to his colleagues. Subsequently, other retiring officers and officials shared heartfelt reflections, expressing profound gratitude to the entire team of the Awantipora Forest Division for their unwavering support and collaboration over the years.
As a token of appreciation and goodwill, the Divisional Forest Officer Awantipora, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, and other employees of Forest Range Pampore presented mementoes and gifts to the retiring officers and officials. This symbolic gesture served as a tangible expression of the deep respect and admiration held for their dedicated service, while also conveying heartfelt wishes for their future endeavours.
