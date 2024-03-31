Jailed former PM Imran Khan agrees to SOPs with authorities for meeting at Adiala Jail: Report

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has agreed with the authorities on certain conditions to govern his meetings with his party leaders at the high-security Adiala jail where he is currently lodged, a media report said here on Saturday.The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) detail the schedule for 71-year-old Khan’s meeting with his lawyers, family members and party leaders, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.”The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the jail superintendent have agreed on the SOPs governing meetings at Adiala,” said the report.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post