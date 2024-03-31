Jailed former PM Imran Khan agrees to SOPs with authorities for meeting at Adiala Jail: Report

By on No Comment

Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has agreed with the authorities on certain conditions to govern his meetings with his party leaders at the high-security Adiala jail where he is currently lodged, a media report said here on Saturday.The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) detail the schedule for 71-year-old Khan’s meeting with his lawyers, family members and party leaders, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.”The founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the jail superintendent have agreed on the SOPs governing meetings at Adiala,” said the report.

Jailed former PM Imran Khan agrees to SOPs with authorities for meeting at Adiala Jail: Report added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.