INDIA bloc rally not person-specific but to protect democracy, Constitution: Cong

New Delhi:The Congress on Saturday asserted that the INDIA opposition bloc’s “Loktantra bachao rally” to be held at the Ramlila Maidan here is aimed at saving the Constitution and democracy and not any particular person.

It said a “strong message” will be sent out from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance’s (INDIA) rally on Sunday to Lok Kalyan Marg (where the prime minister’s residence is located) that the BJP-led government’s “time is up”.

Addressing a press conference on the rally, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will address the rally, among other senior leaders.

