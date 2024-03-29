10 dead after cab plunges into gorge in Ramban, rescue ops continue

Ramban: At least ten people lost their lives after a cab enroute to Kashmir from Jammu plunged into a 300-meter deep gorge near Battery Chashma area of Ramban district along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday morning, officials said. An official said that a Tavera vehicle carrying passengers, on way towards Kashmir valley from Jammu rolled down into a deep gorge approximately 300 meters near Battery Chashma on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.”Rescue operations, involving Ramban Police, SDRF, and local volunteers, are ongoing despite challenging terrain and continuous rain in the area. So far, eight to ten bodies have been found,” official said.The identities of two deceased based on an ID document are as (driver) Balwan Singh, son of Purab Singh, from Jammu and Vipin Mukhiya, son of Vishwa Nath Mukhiya, resident of Bihar.”Majority of those dead are non JandK residents, further rescue operation is going on.” official added.Station House Officer (SHO), Ramban said around eight to ten people have lost lives in the tragic accident and further search is going on.Meanwhile Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh on hearing the tragic need expressed condolences to the berveaved families who lost their family members in the accident.”Spoke to DC Ramban, Baseer-ul-Haq after learning about the tragic road accident in which a passenger taxi rolled down a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Battery Chashma leading to loss of 10 lives. Police, SDRF and civil QRT have reached the spot. Rescue operation is going on. I’m in constant touch. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families,” He wrote on X.

