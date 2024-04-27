Ready to serve nine more years in prison rather than striking deal with people enslaving Pakistan: Imran Khan

LAHORE: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has ruled out an agreement with those who have “enslaved” the country, saying he is ready to serve for nine more years in prison but will never strike a deal with them.

In a message released on Friday for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s 28th Foundation Day, Khan said that the “worst dictatorship” was imposed on the country which was becoming the basis for the “destruction” of the economy, government rule, democracy and judiciary”.

He called on every individual to play their role in stopping this descent towards the country’s ruin.

