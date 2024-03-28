IUST’s DJMC conducts community outreach program at GDC Awantipora

AWANTIPORA: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC), Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) organized a community outreach program at the Government Degree College, Awantipora on Thursday. The initiative, aimed at fostering awareness about career opportunities in media, saw active participation from college students. Faculty members, scholars, and students from DJMC interacted with the students, exchanging valuable insights on pursuing careers in media.
The event featured interactive sessions, including a quiz on media knowledge, and practical photography sessions, The upcoming skill-oriented courses in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) offered by IUST were also highlighted during the program
The program was coordinated by Dr. Rabia Noor while Dr. Heeba Din, and Dr. Sayar Ahmad Mir, faculty members DJMC conducted different sessions during the program.
