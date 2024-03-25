NIT Srinagar hosts Design Awareness Program for MSMEs

Conducts Udyam registration drive in Kashmir Industrial Cluster

SRINAGAR: A week-long awareness program aimed at sensitizing Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to the Design Innovation scheme, a sub-component of MSME, and the Udyam registration drive, concluded on Saturday.

The program, organized by the IIED Centre of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, was sponsored by the Ministry of MSME, New Delhi.

The awareness program took place at various Industrial Clusters in Kashmir, including the Ganderbal Industrial Cluster on March 19th, the Zakura Industrial Cluster on March 21st, and the Industrial Estate Zainakote on March 23rd. Additionally, a session was held at the IIM Srinagar off-campus location.

Velladurai Jt., Director MSME, J&K and Dr Saad Parvez Head, IIEDC are the Chairman, Saheel Alaqband Assistant Director MSME, Srinagar and Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran, Assistant Professor Mechanical is the Nodal Officer for MSME Design & IPR Scheme are the convenor of the program and Dr Noor Zaman Khan and Dr Ved Parkash are the coordinator of the event.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. A Ravinder Nath and Registrar Prof. Prof. Atikur Rehman said MSMEs are the major sources of employment for Kashmir valley, now India is growing with major contributions from MSME, particularly in developing cities like Srinagar where large-scale industries are limited.

“There is a need for such industries in the region and NIT Srinagar is committed to use its resources for the benefit of the Indian Economy,” he said.

The program started with the welcome address by Tawseef Ahmad from Govt. Polytechnic College Gnaderbal, he welcomed the President of Ganderbal Handicraft cluster and other Industrialists taking part in the program.

He expressed his gratitude to Dr. Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC and Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran, the Nodal officer for the MSME awareness program of Jammu and Kashmir.

President Ganderbal Willow Wicker cluster said, next to English willow, Kashmir willow are ranked the best in the world.

Ganderbal being the willow wicker bowl of India and Kashmir, there are more than 5000 artisans whose livelihood depends on this work. Technological intervention in this will be a great boom to the growth of this industry as demand is more on handmade crafts.

Dr Saad Parvez listed the series of activities carried out by MSMEs for the development of the artisan and design and incubation scheme and also explained about the registration process of the cluster and the technological intervention of NIT Srinagar.

He also extended his hands to collaborate with the government polytechnic college to help the artisans.

Mr Burhan Co-founder of Kilab in Zakura Industrial estate expressed his support for the upcoming industries and craft for the development of Kashmir.

He also showed some demonstrations of design business using engraving processes and virtual aids for design development. Mr. Burhan also stated we have all worked for the development of Kashmir through innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr Azra Mufti from IIM Jammu (Srinagar Off campus) joined the session on Zainakote industrial cluster program and explained about the various activities IIM offers on skill development and MSME projects.

She also added that either its NIT or IIT or IIM we are ready to stretch our hands to the entrepreneurs in the valley for the betterment of our country. She wishes for trained entrepreneurs.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Rajendran delivered the awareness session to the industrialists about the Design Scheme of MSME.

He explained about the two components of the scheme having the opportunity to get funding up to 40 lakhs for the growth and betterment of the industries in collaboration with the educational Institute.

Dr Rajendran added this scheme from the ministry of MSME will add an additional feather to the crown of the developed Industrial Estates of Kashmir.

He also added collaborating with premier institutes like NIT Srinagar on solving the Industrial Design problem will help the community grow better and benefit and also bridge the gap between Industry and Institute.

He elaborated the industrialist about the Design Thinking problem solving technique and how to tackle the Industrial problem with Design approach.

Dr Ved Prakash Sharma the Coordinator of the program delivered the formal vote of thanks and concluded the session by adding it was great to have two-week series of sessions in Jammu And Kashmir Industrial cluster.

“We have sowed the seeds of design thinking into the minds of the industries and are ready to collaborate with industries through our students. Hope to have better collaboration for better tomorrow,” Dr Sharma added.

