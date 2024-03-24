Plantation drive held at GDC Sumbal

Sumbal: The Eco club/Green club, in collaboration with the NSS Unit and the Department of Botany at GDC Sumbal, organized a ‘Plantation Drive’ to mark the celebration of World Forestry Day on Saturday on the college premises. The drive was joined by all the students and staff members of the college. At the outset, Dr. Fahima, HOD Botany, briefed the gathering about the importance of planting trees. Subsequently, various varieties of plants were sown in the college campus. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Prof Shazia, Convener of the Eco Club, in which she expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Principal for her kind support, which was the key factor behind the successful execution of this event.
Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post