Voting Only Power Left With People: Mufti

SRINAGAR: Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday said voting is the only power left with people of Jammu and Kashmir as the BJP-ruled Centre is making all efforts to suppress their voices.

“All kinds of injustices are being done and Jammu and Kashmir has been turned into a jail. To suppress the voice of people here, Amit Shah broke the PDP. They took away legislators, ministers and members of parliament from the PDP so that they can finish off the voice of the party,” Mufti told reporters in Anantnag district, 55 kilometres from here.

“Now people of Kashmir are left with just their votes,” she pointed out.

She said several parties were formed in Jammu and Kashmir after the “illegal” abrogation of Article 370 so that the Centre could send to Parliament the leaders favoured by it.

“It is a different matter if you want to rig that too, so that you can take to parliament those blue-eyed leaders whose parties were formed after 2019. What can one do about it?” the PDP supremo said.

“It is for the people of the country to ponder that it took a long time for the people here to have trust in the power of vote. Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to announce from Red Fort that elections in J-K will be free and fair,” she added. (AGENCIES)

