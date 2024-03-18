Light rains, snow with gusty winds forecast in J&K on March 21, 22

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday forecast generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow at many places with thunder, lightning and gusty winds over plains of Jammu and Kashmir on March 21 and 22.A meteorological department official said that generally dry weather was expected till March 20.“From March 21-22, generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain/snow is expected at many places with thunder/lightning & gusty winds over plains of Kashmir & Jammu Division,” he said, adding, “On March 23, generally dry weather is expected while partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at few places is expected on March 24-25.” Regarding night temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a minimum of 3.5°C against 2.0°C on the previous night which was below normal by 1.2°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 2.8°C against 2.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 3.2°C against 2.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C below normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a low of 1.3°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.5°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.8°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 13.2°C and it was below normal by 1.7°C for the winter capital of J&K.Banihal recorded a low of 7.8°C, Batote 9.2°C and Bhaderwah 3.8°C, he said.

