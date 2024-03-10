Sub-Zero Night Temp In Srinagar, Other Places

Srinagar: While the weather department has forecast rains and snow from Monday till March 14, night temperature recorded a drop in Srinagar and other places on Saturday.

A meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 0.2°C against 1.8°C on the previous night.

It was below normal by 3.5°C for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of 0.4°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.8°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 1.3°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 1.3°C against 1.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 6.0°C against minus 7.6°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.5°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 10.4°C and it was below normal by 3.6°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 5.8°C, Batote 6.2°C and Bhaderwah 2.0°C, he said. The weatherman has predicted mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 10

“No significant weather activity (is expected) till March 10,” he said, adding, “From March 11-12, light rain/ snow is expected at few places and light rain/snow at fairly widespread places on March 13-14”. (GNS)

