Police arrests 3 drug peddlers in Kulgam, Baramulla

Srinagar: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, J&K Police have arrested 03 drug peddlers in Kulgam and Baramulla districts of J&K.

A Police party of Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established at Village Wanpora Qazigund intercepted a specious person carrying a nylon bag who tried to flee from the spot after noticing police party but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Ajaz Ahmad son of Abdul Sattar Bhat resident of Khargund Qazigund. During search, officers were able to recover 04 Kgs of Poppy Straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

Meanwhile in Baramulla, a Police party of Police Station Pattan headed by SHO PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Kalsari Pattan near Grid Station, intercepted a person identified as Adil Ahmad Tantray son of Mohammad Maqbool resident of Aram Mohalla Pattan. During search, 67 grams of Charas was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Pattan where he remains in custody.

Similarly, a Police party of Police Station Kreeri headed by SHO PS Kreeri under the supervision of SDPO Kreeri at a checkpoint established at Tapper Bala, intercepted a person identified as Amir Altaf Pala son of Mohd Altaf resident of Kranshivan Sopore. During search, 376 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Kreeri where he remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print