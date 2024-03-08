Was ready to surrender Anantnag-Rajouri LS seat to Cong, but not PDP: Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice -President, Omar Abdullah on Friday said that his party won’t surrender Anantnag-Rajouri seat to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing its poor performance in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Omar while addressing a news conference, said that NC was ready surrender the South Kashmir’s seat to Congress, but there is no question of supporting PDP on the seat as it stood third there in the last parliamentary elections at the time when the party had enough support on the ground.

“We have already finalized our candidates for all the three seats of Kashmir and will extend support to Congress on both seats of Jammu and as well as on the seat of Ladakh I am ready with my candidates and will announce them as per our convienence,” he said.—(KNO)

