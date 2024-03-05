Sub-zero night temp in Kashmir, minus 9.5°C in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Amid forecast for mainly dry weather, night temperature continued to hover below sub-zero level in Kashmir Valley with Gulmarg recording minus 9.5°C on Tuesday.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C, same as on the previous night. It was below normal by 4.2°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, the MeT official said.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 1.2°C against minus 1.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.0°C against minus 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.7°C against minus 1.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal, the official said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 1.7°C against minus 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 3.3°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 9.5°C against minus 12.0°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 5.0°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 6.8°C and it was above normal by 5.5°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.6°C, Batote 2.6°C and Bhaderwah 1.1°C, he said. The weatherman has mainly dry weather in Jammu and Kashmir till March 10

“No significant weather activity (is expected) till March 10 with possibility of light Rain/Snow at scattered places during night of March 6-7 A/N,” he added.

