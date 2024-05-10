Strong winds hit North Kashmir parts, no causalities reported

Baramulla: Strong winds on Friday hit parts of north Kashmir including Baramulla district, causing damage to property, officials said. An official said gusty winds caused damage to property including the residential houses in several parts of north Kashmir. He said that there was however, no causality or injury reported anywhere, while details are being collected from various places. Traffic movement on Srinagar-Baramulla highway was also halted near Tappar area of Pattan after a tree fell on the road due to windstorm.
