First batch of Hajj pilgrims from Kashmir leave for Saudi

Srinagar: The first batch of over 600 Hajj pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday, officials said.

They said 642 pilgrims on board two flights were headed for the 40-day pilgrimage to the Islamic pilgrimage sites in Mecca and Medina.

More than 7,000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to perform the pilgrimage this year, the officials said.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Hajj House in Srinagar as relatives bid adieu to the pilgrims.

As departure of Hajj pilgrims, 2024 commenced from Srinagar international airport today, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Biduri along with IGP Kashmir, V K Birdi today reviewed the departure arrangements for the first batch of Haj pilgrims 2024 of Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir from Srinagar International Airport.

Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Akshay Labroo; SSP Budgam, Nikhal Borkar; Director International AirPort and other concerned officers were also present.

On the occasion, Div Com interacted with the pilgrims and conveyed his greetings and best wishes to them.

During the visit, the Div Com also took first-hand appraisal of facilities including availability of clean drinking water, medical facilities, refreshment, volunteer services and traffic management in and outside of airport premises besides immigration check facilities and baggage carrying facilities.

He directed concerned authorities to ensure hassle free departure of all the pilgrims till the conclusion of departure schedule.

Meanwhile, the first group of 642 pilgrims, in two flights i.e., 322 each took-off from Srinagar international airport today for this year’s Hajj, starting the pilgrimage’s transforming journey full of fervor and optimism.

A total of 7008 hajj pilgrims from UT of J&K will be embarking on a holy pilgrimage this year.

The pilgrims gathered at the airport in Srinagar wearing modest white attire as they bid farewell to their loved ones.

