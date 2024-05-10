CEO pitches for strict adherence to ECI’s electoral protocols

Srinagar: Emphasizing the paramount importance of robust arrangements in place for success of the General Elections, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole, today exhorted for strict adherence to the electoral protocols set by the Election Commission of India for upholding the sanctity and integrity of the democratic ethos.

The CEO, during his extensive visit to various Strong Rooms and Dispatch Centres designated in the Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, asked the concerned officials for ensuring seamless arrangements and facilities in place for huge success of the festival of democracy.

He was accompanied by District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, who is also the Returning Officer (RO) for the Srinagar PC.

During his visit, the CEO assessed the facilities and arrangements in place for surveillance and security of election related material and machinery kept at these centres for the conduct of Lok Sabha Elections.

The CEO inspected Strong Rooms and Dispatch Centres designated for 19-Hazratbal Assembly Segment established at National Institute of Technology and for Assembly Segments of 25-Eidgah and 26-Central Shalteng established at Government Degree College Bemina. He instructed the concerned Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) to ensure all safety measures besides strict adherence to the guidelines of Election Commission of India in letter and spirit for protection of election related material and machinery at these centres.

Pandurang K Pole further asked the AROs to make sure that all necessary measures are put in place to facilitate a smooth and efficient election process. He asked them to make proper arrangements for handling of EVMs, adequate parking and separate entry/exit of the vehicles carrying election material at Strong Rooms cum Collection/Distribution Centres. He also laid emphasis on placing adequate spaces for counters to be placed at Collection/Distribution Centres in order to avoid any cluttering during distribution/collection of election materials.

While interacting with the AROs and other concerned staff, the Chief Electoral Officer underscored the importance of ensuring that all Strong Rooms cum Collection/Distribution Centres adhere to prescribed standards of Election Commission of India to uphold the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

Earlier, the DEO/RO Srinagar briefed the CEO regarding the arrangements made in the district to ensure a smooth electoral process. He informed that the District Election Authority is diligently implementing all necessary measures in compliance with the guidelines of Election Commission of India.

ARO Hazratbal, Syed Ahmad Kataria, Deputy District Election Officer, Mir Imtiyaz ul Aziz, ARO Eidgah, Nasir Mehmood Khan, ARO Central Shalteng other Officers accompanied the CEO during his visit.

