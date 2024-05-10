MeT predicts widespread rain in J&K on May 11, 12

SRINAGAR, MAY 10 – Weatherman on Friday forecast widespread light to moderate rain in Jammu and Kashmir on May 11 and 12.A meteorological department official here said that while generally dry weather is expected in the next 24 hours, there is possibility of “isolated light rain” in J&K. “Partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow (higher reaches) is expected at many places with thunder/lightning/gusty winds at few places on May 11,” he said.On May 12, he said, generally cloudy weather with light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) is expected at most places with thunder/lightning/gusty winds at few places.From May 13, partly to generally cloudy weather is expected with light rain at few places.Generally dry weather is expected from May 14-17, he added.Regarding temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 13.8°C against 11.6°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C above normal for the summer capital of JK for this time of the year.Qazigund recorded a minimum of 10.4°C against 10.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.Pahalgam recorded a low of 7.1°C against 6.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.6°C for the famous resort in south Kashmir.Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of 11.4°C against 10.8°C and it was 2.2°C above normal, the official said.Kupwara town recorded a minimum of 9.5°C against 8.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal there, the official said.Gulmarg recorded a minimum of 8.5°C against 8.6°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 3.3°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.Jammu, he said, recorded a low of 25.0°C against 26.5°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.0°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded a low of 14.2°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 14.0°C, he said.

