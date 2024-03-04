Highway Remains Closed

Jammu: The 270-km highway, the only road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the world, remained shut, officials said.

Meanwhile NHAI authorities on Sunday morning stepped up efforts to resume traffic movement on Jammu-Srinagar highway following improvement in weather, officials said.

Also police shifted a large number of stranded passengers, including over 200 tourists to safer places in Ramban district, they said.

The highway was closed early Saturday following landslides, mudslides and shooting stones, triggered by heavy rainfall at over a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal including Dalwas, Mehad-Cafetia and Hingni in Ramban, the officials said.

A portion of the road near Panthiyal was also washed away, they said.

The traffic department said the highway continues to remain blocked and advised people to avoid journeys on the highway, also known as NH44, till the completion of the restoration work.

With the improvement in weather this morning, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has stepped up efforts to ensure early opening of the arterial road.

While higher reaches experienced fresh snowfall, moderate to heavy rains lashed wide parts of Jammu and Kashmir on March 1 and 2.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway has been restricted to one-way since February 26 and was being used alternatively from Jammu and Srinagar after heavy rains and snowfall damaged the arterial road at several places last week.

