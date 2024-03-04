4 dead, 3 injured after vehicle skids of road in Ramban

Ramban: Four persons were killed and three injured after a vehicle skidded of the road in Maligam of Ukhrall in Ramban district on Monday morning, officials said. An official said that the vehicle on way from Maligam to Ukhrall skidded of the road near Maligam due to slippery conditions.He said soon after the accident a rescue operation was launched and four bodies were recovered from the accident site. “Three injured have been shifted to PHC Ukhrall.” The deceased were identified as Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah, Mohammad Ayoub Bali, and driver Sajjad Ahmad—all residents of Pogal—
