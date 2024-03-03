Special Focus On Doctors, Drugs, Diagnostics, Delivery Mechanism: LG

Addresses closing ceremony of Rotary Club’s Health Camp

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today virtually addressed the closing ceremony of the Mega Health Camp organized by Rotary Club in Poonch and Rajouri.

The Lt Governor lauded the significant contribution of the highly-trained specialists from different parts of the country in providing a full range of surgical treatment options and performing more than 600 surgeries during the week-long health camp in the border districts and benefitting the people of the far-flung areas.

“I salute our Doctors and Rotary Club members for their dedicated and selfless service to the people,” the Lt Governor said.

He also appreciated the Health department for providing logistics and district administrations for extending all the support and co-operation. The collaborative efforts have ensured that the people of Rajouri and Poonch can avail the benefits of special surgeries without any financial burden, he said.

He urged the Rotary Club for organizing a similar special health camp for the people of Doda and Kishtwar.

Addressing the team of doctors, nursing staff, members of Rotary Club and health department officials, the Lt Governor reiterated the commitment of J&K Administration to provide quality, affordable and accessible healthcare services to all.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we have achieved greater success in bridging the health gap in the UT, the Lt Governor observed.

State-of-the-art Health infrastructure, digital interventions, reforms introduced in the field of medical education and critical care have strengthened the healthcare ecosystem of J&K UT, he said.

We have laid special focus on four important aspects – Doctors, Drugs, Diagnostics and Delivery Mechanism. Under Sehat Scheme, the administration has spent a total amount of Rs 1735 crore on the treatment of the citizens till the first week of January 2024, the Lt Governor further said.

The Lt Governor directed the Secretary Health and senior officials to spread mass awareness on the facilities like Tele-MANAS and availability of doctors in hospitals and health centres. Institutionalised mechanism should be put in place to ensure quick response of the ambulance service, especially in far flung areas.

On the occasion, the family members of the beneficiaries of the health camp also shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the Doctors, Rotary Club and the Administration.

Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Sh Om Prakash Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri; Ch. Mohd. Yasin, Deputy Commissioner Poonch; members of Rotary Club; Principal GMC Rajouri, HoDs, doctors, nursing staff and senior officials were present.

