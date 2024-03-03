Shooting Stones, Landslides Shut Highway

Srinagar: Heavy downpours in the Kashmir plains and snowfall in the upper reaches led to the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar highway, officials said on Saturday.

Traffic officials said the highway was blocked at many places in Ramban district due to mudslides, landslides, and shooting stones.

“Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked at many places due to mudslides, landslides, and shooting stones. It is raining heavily across the NHW. People are advised to avoid a journey on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is clear,” an official statement of the traffic department said this morning.

Officials said the flight operations to and from the Valley were normal.

The latest bout of wet weather began on Friday, and the moderate to very heavy rain and snowfall will continue across Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

According to the meteorological department, 38.1. cm of snowfall has been recorded at the tourist resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district since Friday.

It said that Srinagar got 20.5 mm of rain, Qazigund 45.4 mm, Pahalgam 27.5 mm, Kupwara 60.6 mm, Kokarnag 30.4 mm, and Gulmarg 62.0 mm of rain in the last 24 hours.

The night temperature rose by some notches in several parts of Kashmir.

