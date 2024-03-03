DC Bandipora Inaugurates Pulse Polio Drive in Sumbal

Hajin: The campaign for intensive Pulse Polio Immunization was held on Sunday across all the Sonawari area of the Bandipora district to administer Polio drops to children in the age group of (0-5) years, protecting them from the disease.
Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Shakeel ur Rehman, inaugurated the Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization (IPPI) Programme, 2024, at the Community Health Centre in Sumbal.
The DC started the campaign by administering Polio drops to newborn infants in the presence of CMO Bandipora, BMO Hajin Dr. Idrees Ahmad, and Medical Superintendent CHC Sumbal.
On the occasion, BMO Hajin, Dr. Idrees Ahmad, informed the DC that 28,000 children would be administered pulse polio drops in the Sonawari area. He added that 153 pulse polio booths have been set up in the Sonawari,and 10 mobile booths have also been established for the effective and successful implementation of the program.
