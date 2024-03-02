NABARD launches Livelihood Enterprise Programme on Papier Mâché in Kulgam

90 SHG females undergo 15-day Papier-mâché training in 3 batches

KULGAM: NABARD has launched 15-day Livelihood Enterprise Development Programme (LEDP) for 90 females from various SHGs in Pahloo area of Kulgam district.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy General Manager NABARD, Surinder Singh in presence of District Development Manager (DDM) NABARD, Rouf Zargar and Lead District Manager, Parvez Rashid.

The project will focus on skill development training on papier machie craft and its value addition enabling the members to set up their own enterprise.

Speaking on the occasion, DGM NABARD said that LEDP is a focused training programme which provides end to end support to SHG members thus enabling them to take up income generating activity for livelihood. The programme involves intensive training and handholding on various aspects, including understanding market, potential mapping and ultimately fine-tuning skills and entrepreneurship to manage the enterprise.

The programme is supported by NABARD and implemented through the NGO VOESEP by engaging master trainers and subject craft experts from the field. The training will cover all the aspects of papier machie production, design, prototypes and sessions on marketing, informed DDM NABARD.

He informed that the programme shall be held in 03 batches and all the equipment and training material shall be provided free of cost under the project. The trainees would also be deputed to exposure visits to successful units in Srinagar for learning experience.

Pertinently, NABARD has been supporting artisans and weavers through its grant-based programmes such as mEDP, LEDP, OFPO and cluster-based programmes. These programmes are ultimately aimed at bringing the craftsmen and artisans together for merging them into Off Farm producer Companies. NABARD also supports successful SHGs and Artisan groups in marketing of products by sponsoring them to exhibitions and mela within and outside the state.

Besides, NABARD has been providing local marketing avenues to SHGs by providing Rural Marts to sell their products in local markets.

