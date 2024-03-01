Properties of 6 militants attached

Srinagar: Police have attached immovable properties of six militants who are based in Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
A police spokesman said that in pursuance to order passed by District Magistrate Ganderbal vide order No.13/DM/GBL, dated 28-12-2023 in terms of Section 82, 83 of CrPC, Naib Tehsildar Kangan accompanied by Ganderbal Police attached immovable properties of six proclaimed offenders who have exfiltrated to Pak/PoJK for attaining training of illegal arms and were involved in case FIR No. 82/2009 EIMCO Act of Police Station Kangan.
He said that the offenders are at large across the border in PoJK /Pak. The properties that were attached include Agricultural Land measuring 01 Kanal 01 Marla belonging to Bashir Ahmad Bhat son of Gh Mohd Bhat of Kawcherwan Kangan; Agricultural Land measuring 19.5 Marlas of Mehraj ud Din Shah son of Mohammad Syed Shah of Tangchatter Kangan; Agricultural Land of Fayaz Ahmad Shah
Son of Mohmmad Yousuf Shah of Tangchatter Kangan; Agricultural Land measuring 1 Kanal 9 Marlas of Fayaz Ahmad Shah son of Mohmmad Yousuf Shah of Tangchatter Kangan; Agricultural Land Measuring 1 Kanal 6 Marlas of Saifud Din Shah son of Mohmmad Yousaf Shah of Tangchatter Kangan and Agricultural Land Measuring 1 Kanal 9 Marlas of Saifud Din Shah son of Mohammad Yousaf Shah of Tangchatter.
