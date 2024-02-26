Will scrap ‘Agnipath’, revert to old recruitment system if voted to power: Congress

New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the “Agnipath” military recruitment scheme, the Congress alleged on Monday that “gross injustice” was done to youngsters and asserted that it would revert to the old recruitment system if voted to power at the Centre.

The opposition party also demanded that appointment be given to the about two lakh youngsters who had cleared the recruitment process but were not given joining letters as the “Agnipath” scheme was launched in 2022.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, highlighting the “gross injustice” done to the youngsters seeking regular employment in the armed forces due to the “Agnipath” scheme, and urged her to ensure justice for them.

