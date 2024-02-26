LS Polls Chance At Making India Superpower: Amit Shah

Khajuraho (MP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked BJP workers to resolve to give the Narendra Modi government a third term at the Centre with more than 400 seats, asserting that the upcoming Lok Sabha polls was about making India a superpower and the world’s third largest economy.

Addressing booth level workers of the party at Khajuraho, the Union minister also claimed “the Congress means corruption and corruption means Congress”.

Shah said the Congress during its 10-year tenure (between 2004 and 2014) had indulged in scams worth Rs 12 lakh crore.

“Resolve to form Modi-led government at Centre again by winning more than 400 seats. The upcoming Lok Sabha polls is for making Bharat a superpower and the world’s third largest economy under Modi’s leadership,” he told his party workers.

Hailing the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya under the Modi government, Shah said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used to take swipes at him by saying the saffron party claims it will build the temple but will not give people the date of construction.

“The temple has been built under the Modi government. The BJP fulfils every commitment made to the public,” asserted Shah, considered his party’s key strategist.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has in the past ten years ended the politics of casteism, corruption, appeasement and dynasty that prevailed in the country after independence and ushered in politics of performance.

After independence, politics of caste, corruption, appeasement and dynasty prevailed. Modiji has finished them off in the last 10 years and set the trend of politics of performance, Shah said.

Naxalism, terrorism and extremism were counting their last breath, he asserted.

At the moment, the BJP’s chief strategist said, the fight is between two ideologies – one that wants to make the country a developed nation and the other that nurtures dynasties.

(Opposition) INDIA bloc is an alliance of dynastic politics. Sonia Gandhi wants her son to be the PM, he said, adding that NCP founder Sharad Pawar is keen on promoting his daughter, TMC chief Mamta Banerjee her nephew, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav his son, DMK chief M K Stalin his son.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections are crucial for the world’s biggest democracy as about 100 crore people will exercise their franchise, he said. (Agencies)

