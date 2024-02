New Delhi:The newly enacted laws — Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Act — to completely overhaul the criminal justice system in the country will come into effect from July 1.

However, the provision related to cases of hit and run by vehicle drivers will not be implemented immediately.

The three laws got the Parliament’s approval on December 21 last year and President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent on December 25.

