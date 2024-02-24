BSF Trooper From Kupwara Dies In WB

Srinagar: A Border Security Forces’ trooper was left dead after a boat he was in, ‘capsized’, during heavy winds in Kolkata of West Bengal state, a colleague of the deceased trooper said on Friday.
He told GNS that one Reyaz Ahmad Rather, part of boat patrolling, was caught in heavy winds yesterday. “The boat he was in capsized and subsequently Reyaz drowned into the river”, he said adding, “Soon after a rescue operation was launched at the site which ended with the recovery of the body of the drowned trooper this morning.”
The body of the deceased trooper, as learnt, is on way to his native village Gund Mancher in Lolab of Kupwara district for final rites. (GNS)