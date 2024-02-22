50% hike in honorarium of Rehbar-e-Khel teachers

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, accorded approval to 50%hike in honorarium in favour of 2417 Rehbar-e-Khel(s) (ReK) physical education teachers of Youth Services and Sports Department.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
Earlier a High Powered Committee under Chief Secretary constituted for the purpose in the year 2021 have recommended hike in honorarium at 50% in favour of these Rehbar-e-Khel teachers.
The enhancement of honorarium in favour of ReKs will encourage them for further promotion and popularization of sports activities in the schools of UT of J&K.