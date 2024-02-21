Farmers at two border points of Punjab-Haryana to resume ‘Delhi Chalo’ march

Chandigarh: Farmers protesting at two border points between Punjab and Haryana will resume their “Delhi Chalo” march on Wednesday after they rejected the Centre’s proposal for procuring pulses, maize and cotton at the MSP by government agencies for five years.

Thousands of farmers, who began their march to Delhi on February 13, were stopped at the Haryana border, where they clashed with security personnel. The farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri points between Punjab and Haryana since then.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” march to press the BJP-led Centre to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and farm loan waiver.

