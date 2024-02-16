Former Pak PM Imran Khan challenges cipher, Toshakhana sentences

ISLAMABAD: Jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has challenged in the Islamabad High Court his sentences in the cipher and Toshakhana corruption cases.

Separate petitions have been filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) through Barrister Ali Zafar against Khan’s sentences in the Toshakhana and cipher cases.

The petition on the cipher (secret diplomatic cable) case made the state and Interior Ministry Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar respondents in the case. It urged the high court to set aside the conviction and sentence and acquit him of the charges.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print