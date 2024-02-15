ADGP CRPF takes stock of operational preparedness in Poonch, Rajouri

Srinagar: ADGP CRPF Nalin Prabhat has reached the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri to take the stock of operational preparedness amid massive fire near the Line of Control in Poonch sector. This is the third visit of CRPF’s top officer to Poonch, Rajouri after the recent terrorist attack on the army in Dera Ki Gali range. An official said ADGP CRPF after reaching the Poonch district visited several areas in the hinterland and interacted with the troops on ground.He directed them to maintain extraordinary vigil over the situation while maintaining people friendly bond between the public and security forces operating on the ground.The ADGP also visited the LoC and border areas of the district and interacted with security forces, police and army posted on the ground. ADGP also took stock of the situation at LoC areas when the massive fire has been triggered near the LOC. ADGP Nalin Prabhat while directing the ways to control the further spread of fire, alerted the forces on ground about the nefarious plans of terrorists.He is scheduled to visit Rajouri area as well and take review of security situation and challenges before the forces in the twin border districts—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print