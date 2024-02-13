‘Your nephew will stop Modi in Bihar’: Tejashwi’s challenge to Nitish

Patna: Former Bihar deputy chief minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday challenged Nitish Kumar during the debate on trust vote that “his nephew will stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bihar”.

“We think of you (CM Nitish Kumar) as a member of our family. We are from the Samajwadi family…Jo aap jhanda le kar ke chale the ki Modi ko desh mein rokne hain, ab aapka Bhateeja jhanda utha kar ke Modi ko Bihar mein rokne ka kaam karega,” Yadav said in a charged-up speech during the debate on Bihar floor test.

Taking potshots at Jitan Ram Manjhi, whose HAM is part of the ruling NDA alliance, Yadav said that the former Bihar CM had questioned the mental condition of Nitish Kumar and asked what medicine he will now give to the CM after his latest flip-flop.

“In the last session, when Jitan Ram Manjhi presented his views, the CM got angry and later Manjhi Ji said that someone gave you (Nitish Kumar) wrong medicine and that his mental condition was not good and should be treated. Now I have full trust that Manjhi Ji will give good medicine…,” he told refering to Manjhi’s statement.

Refering to Nitish Kumar’s statement after coming out of Raj Bhavan last month, Yadav said, “When you came out of Raj Bhavan after resigning, you (Nitish Kumar) said ‘Mann nhi lag raha tha, hum log nachne gaane ke liye thode hai…we were there to support you.”

The RJD leader further said that he is feeling bad for the JD(U) MLAs who will face the public and sought to know what they will say when people will ask why Nitish Kumar took oath three times.

“I feel bad for JDU MLAs because they will have to go among the public and answer. If someone asks you why Nitish Kumar took oath 3 times, what will you say? Earlier you used to criticise them (BJP) and now you are praising them, what will you say? We (RJD) will say that we have given jobs,” he added.

Agencies

