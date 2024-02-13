Pr Secy Culture stresses importance of public awareness on J&K’s cultural legacy

JAMMU: Principal Secretary Culture, Suresh Kumar Gupta, chaired a meeting to review the operations of the Archives, Archaeology, and Museums (AAM) Department in Jammu.

Director AAM, J&K, Raj Kumar Katoch; Director Finance in Culture Department, S. Satnam Singh; Special Secretary Culture, Trishala Kumari; Assistant Director, AAM Jammu, Dr. Sangeeta Sharma; Assistant Director AAM Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh and other concerned attended the meeting in person and via online mode.

During the meeting, Director AAM, RK Katoch delivered a comprehensive presentation, outlining the department’s activities and various operational facets, including archives repository, archival records, reference libraries, and museums.

A significant focus of the meeting was dedicated to the status of protected monuments across Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing their numbers and the ongoing conservation efforts.

Principal Secretary highlighted that out of the 495 heritage monuments listed by the Government of India, 56 have been undertaken for preservation by the Archaeological Survey of India through Central Act notification.

Additionally, 54 monuments have been identified under JK Act notification, with a total of 110 monuments currently undergoing preservation work.

Specialized schemes aimed at the conservation and preservation of monumental structures were discussed, with specific attention to the Scheme for Revival, Restoration, Preservation, and Maintenance and Heritage Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal Secretary Gupta emphasized the importance of public awareness regarding the rich heritage and cultural legacy of Jammu and Kashmir. He directed officers to disseminate information about JK heritage monuments to the public to foster greater appreciation and understanding.

Furthermore, it was noted that Additional District Development Commissioners (ADDCs) in all districts have been appointed as nodal officers, tasked with expediting restoration efforts within their respective jurisdictions.

Also, Suresh Kumar conducted an on-site inspection of various sections of the AAM office at Old Secretariat Mubarak Mandi, including the Archives Reference Section, Historic Documents Section, and State Archives Repository Jammu.

