Secy YSS exhorts people to judiciously use electricity, pay bills on time

KULGAM: Secretary Youth Services & Sports (YSS), Sarmad Hafeez, on Friday visited Kulgam and chaired a public darbar under the ambitious public outreach cum grievances redressal programme of the government.

The public delegations from Devsar, D H Pora, Behibagh, Kund, Qaimoo, Pahloo, Frisal and other areas and blocks participated in the camp and raised their issues and concerns. Their demands and grievances included development of children park at Pahloo, construction of flood protection bund at Pahloo sports stadium, 24×7 operational CT-Scan and USG section at District Hospital Kulgam, widening of Chogalpora Aharbal road, construction of Doori bypass at D.H.Pora, special transport service for students from Laroo to degree college, construction of Aamnoo Shurat Road, construction of new bridge at Brazloo and related issues.

A delegation of specially abled persons demanded establishment of Rehabilitation Centres for them.

Other delegations who also participated included Fruit & Traders Association, members from Awkaaf Committee Kulgam who also projected their demands and issues.

While responding to the demands of people with regard to streamlining the power scenario in the district, Sarmad Hafeez instructed the KPDCL to ensure power supply as per schedule. He also urged upon people to pay power dues in time and make judicious use of electricity.

He also stressed upon the officers to make the people aware about the schemes of their departments so that they avail maximum benefit of these schemes.

Sarmad Hafeez assured the participants that all the demands and grievances will be taken up with the concerned quarters for appropriate action. He also encouraged the public for their active participation, emphasizing the dedication and sincerity of officers in addressing genuine public grievances within specified time frame.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner, Athar Aamir Khan, highlighted the objective of these programmes besides presenting an overview of the district development profile.

ADDC, Showkat Ahmad Rather, DPO, A R Das, ADC, Viqar Ahmed Giri and other officers from district administration besides prominent citizens were present during the camp.

