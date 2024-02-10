NIA carries out raids to dismantle terror infrastructure in J&K

Jammu/Srinagar:The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday as part of its crackdown against elements allegedly involved in terror funding and radicalisation of youngsters, officials said.

The raids are underway at different places, including Gujjar Nagar and Shaheedi Chowk in Jammu city, they added.

The officials said a private school and premises linked to three of its functionaries, including the house of the chairman, were raided by the NIA sleuths.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print