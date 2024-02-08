At least 30 killed in twin blasts in Balochistan

Karachi: At least 30 people were killed and more than 40 others injured on Wednesday in twin blasts targeting election offices in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, a day before the general elections in the coup-prone country.

In the first incident, a powerful blast outside the office of independent candidate Asfandyar Khan Kakar in Pishin district killed 20 people and wounded 30 others.

Less than an hour later, another blast took place outside the election office of a Jamiat-Ulema Islam-Pakistan in the Killa Abdullah area claiming the lives of 10 people and injuring 22 others, officials said.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the twin blasts.

According to local media reports, the powerful blast had ripped through the election office of a JUI candidate in the Killa Abdullah area and caused great damage.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) confirmed the two blasts and said security had been further enhanced in the province for Thursday’s elections.

“The perpetrators of these terror attacks will be caught and dealt with,” a spokesperson of the ECP said.

The deputy commissioner of Pishin district, Jumma Dad Mandokhail, said that the condition of some of those injured in the blast was critical and they have been airlifted to Quetta.

In a statement, Balochistan’s Home Minister Jan Achakzai condemned the attacks and announced that elections would be held as per schedule.

The attacks came ahead of elections on Thursday for which elaborate security measures have been taken by the authorities.

Violence has been at its peak in Balochistan, bordering Afghanistan and Iran, in the lead-up to the February 8 general elections in Pakistan.

On Tuesday, 10 grenade attacks were carried out at security posts, election campaign offices and rallies in different areas of the province.

PTI

