Key conspirator of recently busted Kupwara terror module arrested in Delhi: Police

New Delhi The Delhi police on Tuesday said it arrested a key conspirator of the recently busted terror module in north Kashmir’s Kupwara by Jammu and Kashmir police. In a statement, a spokesperson said that the staff of the PS New Delhi Railway Station has arrested one of the key conspirators, identified as Riyaz Ahmad, of the recently busted terror module in Kupwara. The statement reads that he was arrested on February 04 at New Delhi Railway station from where he was trying to escape “He was involved in hatching conspiracy along with one Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather in receiving arms and ammunition from across the LoC by the terrorist handlers. On February 04, a specific information was received from investigation agencies in Jammu & Kashmir that one Riyaz Ahmad Rather of Karnah is wanted in the recent terror module case busted by them, wherein five persons were arrested and incriminating material including were recovered,” it reads. It reads that a case FIR No: 07/2024 US 120B IPC, 7/25 Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, 20, 23, 38, 39 of UA (P) Act, Police Station-Karnah, Kupwara (J&K) was registered and under investigation.It added that further, it was informed that Riyaz Ahmad is absconding and would reach New Delhi Railway Station in the wee hours. It added that sensing the gravity of the matter, a team was constituted and immediately deployed at all the entry, exit and strategic points of New Delhi Railway Station. “The alert staff acted promptly and identified Riyaz Ahmad in the crowd and apprehended him, when he was trying to flee from Exit Gate No 1 of New Delhi Railway Station in the early morning hours.”The statement reads that he was subjected to intensive interrogation, and it was revealed that he along with his friend Altaf had boarded Mahakaushal Express from Jabalpur and reached Hazarat Nizamuddin railway station at about 3:00 PM on February 03. “From there they took an auto and reached at NDRS. Riyaz Ahmad Rather was about to go to some other hideout. He is suspected of having received a consignment of arms and ammunition from Khursheed Ahmad Rather and Ghulam Sarwar Rather–both already arrested by J&K Police. Riyaz Ahmad and his friend Altaf have retired from Indian Army on 31.01.2023.” It added that a mobile phone and SIM card has been recovered from his possession and he has been arrested under appropriate sections of law and Police Officials of concerned Police Station of J&K have been informed for further necessary action at their end, while further investigation is underway—(KNO)

