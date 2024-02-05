Most polling stations in Pak’s restive Balochistan declared ‘sensitive’ or ‘highly sensitive’

Karachi: About 80 per cent of the polling stations established for Thursday’s general elections in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province have been declared “sensitive” or “highly sensitive” by the authorities.

Of the total 5,028 polling stations in Balochistan, only 961 (approx 19 per cent) are designated as normal, Balochistan’s Interior Minister Zubair Jamali said, expressing serious concerns about the potential security challenges in the province during the polls.

While 2,337 polling stations have been declared “sensitive”, 1,730 are classified as “highly sensitive”, he said.

