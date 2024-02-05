MeT predicts dry weather, ‘sharp’ fall in night temp from today

Srinagar: Weatherman on Sunday forecast sharp fall in night temperature in Jammu and Kashmir from Monday.

“Minimum temperature expected to fall sharply and cold wave like conditions likely to prevail over many stations of Kashmir and few stations of Jammu from tomorrow (Feb 5) onwards,” said a meteorological department official here.

Regarding the minimum temperature on Sunday, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.7°C against minus 1.7°C on the previous night and it was normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 2.2°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 8.3°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.0°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 0.6°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against minus 2.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.4°C above normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 7.0°C against minus 10.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 0.6°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 9.6°C and it was above normal by 1.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 0.2°C, Batote minus 0.8°C and Bhaderwah 0.2°C, he said.

Regarding the forecast, the MeT official said that there is possibility of light to moderate snow to continue over many places till afternoon and late afternoon on Sunday and gradual improvement thereafter.

On Monday, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches is expected while weather is expected to be dry from February 6-13.

As ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter ended on January 29, Kashmir is presently in the middle of 20-day-long winter period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that ends on February 19 and is followed by a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which starts from February 20 to March 1.

