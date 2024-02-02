First Season’s Snowfall In Kashmir, Highway Shut

Srinagar: Srinagar and other plain areas of Kashmir received this winter’s first snowfall on Thursday, bringing cheer to the residents.

“It started as a mix of rain and snow late last night in Srinagar and other adjoining areas in the plains and by the morning, the valley was covered under a blanket of snow,” they said.

Srinagar received around two inches of snowfall, Anantnag town four inches, Qazigund nine, Pahalgam 10, Pulwama town two, Kulgam town three, Shopian town five, Ganderbal town two, Baramulla town three, Kupwara town four, and Gulmarg 14 inches, the officials said.

The higher reaches received moderate to heavy snowfall, they added.

It is the season’s first snowfall in the plains of the Kashmir valley, including in the summer capital Srinagar, which had experienced little precipitation so far this winter in the form of rains, the officials said.

Regarding forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with light snow at few places till afternoon today (Feb 1) and gradual improvement thereafter.

On 2nd February , he said , there is weather is expected to be generally dry with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches.

From February 3-4, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate snow and rain (Jammu) at many places of J&K. From February 5th-12, generally dry weather is expected.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic on Thursday due to a landslip in Ramban district, leaving over 200 vehicles stranded.

The highway also witnessed fresh snowfall at several places.

The landslip took place in Sherbibi area of the district, which also witnessed heavy rains, officials said.

“The road damaged near Sherbibi on Jammu-Srinagar highway and restoration work is about to start”, traffic police said on X.

Over 200 vehicles are stranded at different points of the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

They said work is on to reopen the highway for traffic but incessant rains in the Ramban-Banihal sector were proving to be an impediment.

The traffic police advised people to avoid journey on the highway till the weather improves and the road is clear.

