Temp drops, all eyes on the sky from today

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley witnessed another cold day with minimum temperatures hovering below freezing point. The skies were cloudy but rain or snow remained elusive.

A respite from dry weather conditions is expected from Friday onwards when the Valley is likely to get light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, according to weather office here.

A meteorological department official here said on 26th January, generally cloudy weather with light rain over plains and light snow was expected at isolated higher reaches towards early morning.

On January 27, he said, partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches was expected towards late evening.

From January 28-29, he said, generally cloudy weather was expected with possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

From 30-31, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

From February 1-2, he said, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against minus 5.3°C on previous night and it was 1.3°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.2°C against minus 5.4°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.3°C, same as on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 1.6°C against minus 2.3°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 2.0°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.9°C against minus 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.5°C against minus 4.8°C on the previous night and the temperature was 0.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 4.1°C against 2.3°C on the previous night, and it was below normal by 2.9°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.4°C, Batote 2.1°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.4°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1. (GNS)

