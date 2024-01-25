Night Temp Records increase amid forecast for light rain, snow in Kashmir

Srinagar: Night temperature recorded a slight increase on Thursday amid forecast for isolated to scattered light rain and snow over Jammu and Kashmir in next few days. Isolated to fairly widespread light rain and snow has been predicted for subsequent two daysThe MeT office has also issued an advisory in wake of the weather system from January 28-31, saying that the same may lead to temporary closure of roads of higher reaches and important passes like Sinthan pass, Mughal Road, Sadhna and Razdan pass, Zojila etc.“Travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” a meteorological department official said in a statement.One Feb 1, he said, there is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered places.
