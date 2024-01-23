2 Permanent Judges Of HC Appointed

Srinagar: President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed two additional judges of the J&K and Ladakh High Court as permanent judges.
“In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint (i) Shri Justice Rahul Bharti and (ii) Ms. Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi,, Additional Judges of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, to be Judges of that High Court, in that order of seniority, with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” reads a notification by Ministry of Law & Justice Department of Justice.
The Supreme Court collegium had on January 4 recommended that the two additional judges be made permanent.
Justices Bharti and Kazmi were appointed as additional judges on March 28, 2023.