Drug module busted in Sopore, 3 arrested with contraband substance: Police

Sopore,: Three persons were arrested along with a huge consignment of drugs in north Kashmir’s Sopore, police said on Monday. Sub Divisional Police Officer Sopore, Dr Raies Ahmed Mir said that on 11 January a naka was established at railway crossing, following which a truck was interrupted. He said that during checking 3600 capsules of Spasmoproxivon plus were recovered from a bag and during investigation driver disclosed his identify as Rameez Wali Rather son of Wali Mohammed Rather of Kralgund Handwara. “During his further disclosure, it came to fore that he had given the consignment to Shahnawaz Ahmed Shah of Dangerpora Sopore, Shah was arrested in a swift action by the police with 744 Spasmoproxivon plus capsules,” he said. He added that upon questioning, he disclosed that he has given some quantity to Shabir Ahmed son of Abdul Rashid Mir of Kralgund Hamdwara, who was apprehended from Dangerpora village along with 792 Spasmoproxivon plus capsules. He further said that a case in this regard FIR No 04/2024 U/S 8/21/22/29 NDPS Act was registered in Police Station Amargrah and further investigations are going on. “We are intensifying efforts to combat drug-related crimes with a comprehensive approach, involving strict law enforcement measures and community engagement”, he said—

