Sense of urgency required to tackle intertwined crises of climate, poverty, fragility: World Bank chief

Davos: World Bank chief Ajay Banga on Thursday said a sense of urgency can be the only saviour for the world faced with a set of intertwined crises, including that of climate and poverty.

“What we have is an existential climate crisis,” the World Bank President said here during a session at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting.

“We cannot think about eradicating poverty without caring about climate. We cannot think about eradicating poverty without caring about healthcare. We cannot think about eradicating poverty without caring about food insecurity and fragility,” he said.

